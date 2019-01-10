Ohangwena’s thirsty residents not forgotten

ONGWEDIVA – Ohangwena Region is in the process of verifying how many unused community water tanks are in the region in order to relocate them to areas affected most by shortage of water.

The verification process was preceded by a motion tabled in a council meeting late last year, proposing that all unused water tanks in the region be relocated to the eastern side of the region, which is without potable water.

The motion was tabled by Councillor Phillip Shikongo of the Epembe Constituency which is also without potable water.

Motivating the motion, Shikongo said in many areas, the community has resorted to individual water connections to their homesteads, hence some water tanks are no longer used.

The Chief Regional Officer for Ohangwena Fillipus Shilongo said a resolution was taken at the council meeting and council in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry is busy with the implementation.

“The Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry, rural division is still busy with the verification process. Once the verification is done, we will then look into the administrative aspect to have such tanks relocated. It is a process, hence we appeal to our residents’ patience,” said Shilongo.

Shilongo said council is aware of the plight of its residents particularly in Okongo, Epembe, Oshikunde, Omundaungilo and part of Eenhana Constituency.

He said the aforementioned constituencies depend heavily on water from boreholes or earth dams of which in many parts are not fit for human consumption.

“The water is dirty and salty and sometimes they do not even have water treatment at their disposal, hence we want to conclude this exercise as soon as possible so we can help the affected communities,” said Shilongo.

In addition, Shilongo said the region equally wants to develop the aquifer so that water can be drilled into the existing boreholes in the affected constituencies.

Currently, only Eenhana and Omhalapapa which is supplying water to the Omundaungilo settlement are benefitting from the aquifer.

According to the motion tabled by councillor Shikongo, the water tanks are envisaged to benefit 35 villages in the affected constituencies.

At the moment, most residents track about 4-7km to access water.



2019-01-10 09:34:45 8 hours ago