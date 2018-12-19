Okahandja United to host Young Brazilians today

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – MTC Namibia Premiership newcomers will today host fellow league rookies Young Brazilians at Nau-aib Stadium in Okahandja at 17h00, in what is widely anticipated to be a stirring clash between the two new league boys.



On paper, Karasburg outfit Brazilians appear to be favorites heading into today’s match against the somewhat struggling United, which hails from the Garden Town of Okahandja. Brazilians are currently seated sixth on the log table with eight points.



Brazilians have so far won two, drew two and lost two of their last six league matches, while United on the other hand are yet to record victory since their arrival in topflight football – as they drew three and lost two of their last five league meetings.

Under the mentorship of experienced gaffer Woody Jacobs, United are eager to prove that their arrival to the country’s flagship league is no gag and would be aiming to make full use of home ground advantage when they host visiting Brazilians.



Coach Jacobs will be striving for his first win since taking charge of United and hopefully restore some confidence amongst the town’s faithful by securing a win over the visitors, but it won’t be that easy for Jacobs and his boys as Brazilians are equally determined to remain on course and continue to impress, thus a fierce battle between the league’s two greenhorns should be expected today.

