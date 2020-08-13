Okamatapati horse race cancelled Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

The Okamatapati Horse Racing Club, which was set to host the third horse racing event for the year this coming weekend at the Okamatapati settlement in the Otjozondjupa region, has cancelled the race as a result of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Namibia Horse Racing Associations (NHRA) secretary general Eamon Freygang confirmed the cancellation of this weekend’s race, saying the number of Covid-19 cases has spiked and continues to rise, and they opted to call off the race against that background.

This weekend’s event sponsors also pulled out as a result of the rising cases and also considering the government’s directives that no spectators will be allowed at all contact sports, horse racing included.

“The Okamatapati Horse Racing Club has cancelled the event that was supposed to take place this weekend due to the growing number

of coronavirus in the country, which will make it impossible for the competition to smoothly go on. I was also informed that the sponsors

of this certain tournament had also withdrawn their sponsorship due to the situation,” Freygang said.

-mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-08-13 17:07:03 | 17 hours ago