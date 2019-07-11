Okinawa karate Namibia celebrates 40th anniversary
WINDHOEK- Okinawa Goju-Ryu Karate Namibia recently hosted their annual National Karate Championships at the SKW Main Hall in Windhoek.
This year’s annual tournament, which featured over 141 contestants was particularly noteworthy as it marked the 40th anniversary of the Okinawa Goju-Ryu in Namibia.
The organization was first started by Sensei Hennie de Vries in 1979 before being handed over to now Chief Instructor Sensei Carl van der Merwe (7th Dan Black Belt in Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate) in 1999; thus making this his 20th year as Chief Instructor of the organization.
“This year we celebrate 40 years of Goju-Ryu Karate in Namibia. We pride ourselves in practising karate not only as a sport but as a way of life. I am very extremely proud of Okinawa Goju-Ryu Namibia and how far we’ve come and look forward to many more years as Chief Instructor,’’ van der Merwe proudly said.
The Okinawa Goju-Ryu Namibia handed out long-training awards to their members as part of their commemoration and service to the organization:
For 10 Years
Zephania Kameeta
Joshua Britz
Maxwell Kiessling
Reino Hansen
For 20 Years
Willie Viljoen
Jurgen Van Wyk
Stefan Van Der Merwe
Rowan Carstens
For 25 Years
Sam Ekandjo
For 30 Years
Nico Maritz
For 35 Years
Carl Van Der Merwe
Loide Jason
