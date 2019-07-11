Okinawa karate Namibia celebrates 40th anniversary

WINDHOEK- Okinawa Goju-Ryu Karate Namibia recently hosted their annual National Karate Championships at the SKW Main Hall in Windhoek.

This year’s annual tournament, which featured over 141 contestants was particularly noteworthy as it marked the 40th anniversary of the Okinawa Goju-Ryu in Namibia.

The organization was first started by Sensei Hennie de Vries in 1979 before being handed over to now Chief Instructor Sensei Carl van der Merwe (7th Dan Black Belt in Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate) in 1999; thus making this his 20th year as Chief Instructor of the organization.

“This year we celebrate 40 years of Goju-Ryu Karate in Namibia. We pride ourselves in practising karate not only as a sport but as a way of life. I am very extremely proud of Okinawa Goju-Ryu Namibia and how far we’ve come and look forward to many more years as Chief Instructor,’’ van der Merwe proudly said.

The Okinawa Goju-Ryu Namibia handed out long-training awards to their members as part of their commemoration and service to the organization:

For 10 Years

Zephania Kameeta

Joshua Britz

Maxwell Kiessling

Reino Hansen

For 20 Years

Willie Viljoen

Jurgen Van Wyk

Stefan Van Der Merwe

Rowan Carstens

For 25 Years

Sam Ekandjo

For 30 Years

Nico Maritz

For 35 Years

Carl Van Der Merwe

2019-07-11 09:58:28 3 hours ago