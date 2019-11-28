Old voter cards, low youth turnout … elders dominate Erongo elections Eveline de Klerk National Erongo

ARANDIS – Old voter cards, low youth turnout and elderly people dominated voting in the Erongo Region yesterday where thousands turned up to cast their vote in the much anticipated Presidential and National Assembly elections.

First timer Sophia Elago was one of the first in Walvis Bay to vote. “I am happy to be able to vote for the first time and looking forward to exercising my democratic right in the future as well, “ she told New Era.

However seaman Simon Petrus was unhappy that he could not vote as he had lost his new voter card.

“I did not have time to get a duplicate and was hoping I would be allowed to vote with my old card,” he said.

He added that he could not also vote during the special election held on 13 November as he was still at sea and only landed yesterday morning.

Senior citizens in Swakopmund, Mike Scott and Reni Oberpoieler told New Era they are proud Namibians who have participated in every election as their ‘vote counts and makes an impact’.

They feel every elgible Namibian should vote regardless of political affiliation as ‘it is our democratic right to vote for change and development’.

Electoral Commission of Nambia (ECN) presiding officer at Henties Bay, Rachel /Nases on her part said the voting continued without any challenges.

“The elders have been dominating since the morning with some of them queuing from as early as 06h00. Our youth turnout was relatively low but we are hoping that it picks up during the afternoon,” she said.

A total of 20 772 people registered as voters in Erongo during the supplementary registration process, of whom 9 151 were new applicants.

“Swakopmund registered the highest number of first-time voters with 3 252 during the supplementary registration. Walvis Bay Urban and Rural constituencies registered 1 207 and 1 563 respectively,” said /Nases.

She further noted Arandis constituency registered 1 088 new voters, followed by Karibib constituency with 865, Omaruru constituency 623 and Arandis with 553 new voters.

A total of 8 528 persons registered for duplicate voter cards, while 3 090 applied due to change of residential address, bringing the total number of people registered to vote in Erongo to 20 772.

