Omaheke, Ghanzi councils renew MoU 

Tauno Iileka

CHARLES HILL – The Omaheke Regional Council and Botswana’s Ghanzi District Council last week renewed their memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at exchanging experiences and skills in matters related to social, economic and physical development.

Omaheke Regional Council chairperson, Ignatius Kariseb, and his counterpart Ghanzi District Council chairperson, Galetlhaole Sixpence, signed the MoU on Tuesday at Charles Hill, Botswana.

Charles Hill is a village in Botswana bordering Buitepos, a small settlement in Omaheke in eastern Namibia. The implementation of the MoU will be done through networking and information-sharing sessions, councillors and staff study tours and exchange programmes and promotional activities.

Both councils will establish a joint technical committee comprising three members from each council with the administrative heads of both councils among them.

This committee is tasked to develop its Terms of Reference and action plans as well as monitor the implementation of the agreed action plans. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Kariseb said the renewal of the MoU was long overdue, as the previous MoU expired in March 2014.

He added that the Omaheke Council was looking forward to a strong partnership with Ghanzi District Council.

On his part, Sixpence highlighted some areas that his council would like to learn from Omaheke Regional Council.

These, he said, include the development of their local economic development strategy, processing of natural resources into value-added products, operation of market stalls, school learners’ performance, promotion of cultural activities and solid waste management.

Also, speaking at the same occasion, Omaheke Regional Governor, Festus Ueitele, said the cooperation would enhance the ties between the neighbouring towns of Ghanzi and Gobabis.

He added that the collaboration between the two parties is a reaffirmation of the strong ties that exist between the two countries.

Due to their geographical locations, the Omaheke region and Ghanzi district share common features. Both regions share cultural similarities with ethnic groups comprising the Batswana, San and Ovaherero residing in both regions.

Economically, both the Omaheke region and Ghanzi district rely primarily on agriculture and are largely hailed as the leading producers of beef in their respective countries.

Omaheke region and Ghanzi district each have the smallest population sizes in their respective countries – a mere three percent of Namibia’s total population and two percent of Botswana’s total population.

The MoU, which came into effect on the date of its signature by both signatories, will remain in effect for five years and may be extended for another five years through mutual consent by both parties.

Various councillors and officials of both councils attended the signing ceremony.

*Tauno Iileka is a Senior Public Relations officer at the Omaheke Regional Council

2019-08-19 07:25:53 17 hours ago