Omaheke's youth incubation hub takes shape

Hileni Mwandingi

GOBABIS – Being one of the governor’s initiatives aimed at fighting unemployment, which is rife especially amongst the youth in the region, the Omaheke incubation hub has taken its first step towards achieving this goal.

The youth hub took its first trial when it provided a one-day theoretical training to about 50 youth on meat processing and hydroponics gardening in Gobabis last week. The theory informed the participants on health and safety matters pertaining to meat processing, including how to spot a sick animal and types of parasites found in animals.

The participants were then taken to BH abattoir at the outskirts of Gobabis town, where they got to see how to add value to the meat by knowing how to cut it in different primal cuts. In addition, co-owner and manager Mirjam Hauwanga taught participants different mechanical processes involved in processing fresh meat, including cutting, grinding, mixing and packaging.

The training then proceeded to the Gobabis Correctional facility, where Assistant Commissioner Saima Kamwangha and Superintended Charles Mabulawa took participants through the entire process of hydroponics gardening. Although this project is relatively new, it has been thriving since its inception and has become a force to reckon with locally. While it adds nutritional value to the diet of the offenders at the facility, it has, at the same time, been bringing in income by supplying vegetables to local supermarkets and restaurants.

At the end of the training, Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate said he was motivated by the turn-up of the youth, saying it shows they are interested in the hub idea. He further urged participants to utilise the knowledge they have acquired.

Although no specific dates were put in place for an actual practical training, Nganate encouraged those interested to request for additional training when need be. He also announced that the next trial will be on leather works, inviting youth to attend again, as they might develop another interest.

The incubation hub is aimed at incubating young and vibrant business ideas and providing them with training to help them start their own businesses through various support programs.





2020-08-21 11:12:33 | 7 hours ago