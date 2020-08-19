Omusati minor faces murder charge

ONGWEDIVA - A nine-year-old boy is facing a charge of murder after he allegedly fatally stabbed his cousin at Ongali village in the Ogongo constituency on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at their grandparent’s house.

The two were allegedly fighting for a knife, before the suspect turned to stabbing his cousin.

“The grandfather allegedly attempted to separate the two, but before he could get to them, the boy stabbed the girl,” said police regional crime investigations coordinator in Omusati, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho.

Simaho said the boy will be taken for counselling and screening and will thereafter appear in a juvenile court.

The victim (11) died of a single stab wound to the chest.

Her body was taken to the Okahao police mortuary for an autopsy.

The Omusati region in the last two weeks recorded one murder and two attempted murder cases.

Still in Omusati, the police are investigating three cases including rape, robbery and housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

It is alleged that the three suspects last week held the victim at both gun and knife point and robbed her off items valued over N$1 100.

They further forced themselves on the victim and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The alleged incident happened at the Etunda Irrigation Project in Ruacana.

According to Simaho, the suspects allegedly used a hammer to break the victim’s house window to get entry into the house.

The three suspects were arrested and are expected to appear in the Ruacana Magistrate’s Court today.

