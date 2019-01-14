Ondangwa Urban strengthens back-yard gardens

ONGWEDIVA - Given the effects of climate change on agriculture, the Ondangwa Urban Constituency office on Thursday handed over vegetable seeds to encourage crop farmers to exercise multiple cropping.

In addition to the seeds, the constituency office also handed over food items to the downtrodden community members as well as clothes to the San Community.

The items were donated to the constituency office by various companies and individuals.

Speaking at the hand-over, the Constituency Councillor Elia Irimari said the donation is geared towards aiding farmers to produce food and become self-reliant.

In addition to becoming self-reliant, communities can also earn an income from selling their produce. Equally, the councillor said it is their wish that such skills are transferred to the youth which will in return fight unemployment amongst themselves as well as poverty.

“We basically want our people to sustain themselves, so that in the end they can also grow produce in-excess and earn themselves an income,” said Irimari.

Previously farmers in the constituency were trained on aspects of climate change and how to set up backyard gardens in the last two years.

According to the councillor, amongst those who received training, some have successfully put up backyard gardens.

He said there are also a few who are currently supplying produce to the Agro-Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA), Fresh Produce Business Hub in Ongwediva.

Apart from the seed donation, the farmers have also been trained by the University of Namibia’s Ogongo Campus to grow rice last year. So far, three dams in the constituency were identified as possible sites to grow rice for the community.

The partnership between the two institutions will continue again this year, with Ogongo Campus expected to give farmers further training in growing vegetables.

A recipient of the donation, Selma Shiyanga, expressed her gratitude. She said the introduction of new crops to her garden will also strengthen her income.

Currently, Shiyanga said she makes an income from selling seasonal fruits, which she grows at home.



