Ondangwa woman arrested for cop boyfriend murder

ONGWEDIVA – A 42-year-old police officer at Ondangwa was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend at Onguta location in Ondangwa on Saturday.

Sergeant Gerhard Endjala was stabbed with a kitchen knife behind the left shoulder.

“It is alleged that the suspect and the deceased were fighting and the suspect stabbed the deceased with a kitchen knife,” said Sergeant Shikole of the public relations office in Oshana Region.

After the stabbing the girlfriend left the scene for the location where she was arrested.

The 42-year-old girlfriend faces a charge of murder.

Endjala was a member of the Special Field Force.

His next of kin has been informed.

Still in Oshana Region, a 21-year-old suspect has been detained after she allegedly set a hut in her aunt’s house on fire because of alleged gossip.

The incident happened at Onangumbu village at Olulongo in Oshana Region on Saturday.

The female suspect allegedly told a neighbour that she was going to set her cousin’s room on fire because “they” were gossiping about her.

The room that was set on fire belongs to the complainant’s son, while the suspect is a niece to the complainant.

Shikole said there was no loss of life or valuable items.

The hut which was burned is allegedly valued at N$2 000.

When the suspect was questioned she allegedly denied the allegations.

According to the police report, nobody saw the suspect going to or leaving the complainant’s house.

