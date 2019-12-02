Ondonga tribal authority robbed of  N$13 500

ONGWEDIVA - Unknown suspects robbed the Ondonga Traditional Authority of N$13 500 at gunpoint last week.

By last Friday, the suspects had not yet been arrested, Inspector Tomas Aiyambo of the public relations office in Oshakati said.

An employee of the Ondonga Traditional Authority was robbed of the money after she got out of the vehicle upon her arrival from the bank at the traditional office.

Aiyambo said a man appeared from a car and tried to grab her handbag, she held on to the purse but during the scuffle, another man from a silver sedan (VW Golf) appeared and held her at gunpoint, forcing her to release the bag with the N$13 500.

The getaway car had a registration number N 300205 SH.

Aiyambo said the suspects are alleged to have followed her from the bank.

In addition to the Ondonga Traditional Authority money, she also had N$380 of her own in the bag.

The police appeal to members of the public to assist with information that could help bring the culprits to book.

Incidents of people being robbed of money by thugs have become common in the Oshana region and the police warn the public against carrying large amounts of money.

In recent weeks, the police in Oshana was inundated with reports of people being robbed of money and valuable items by unknown suspects who escaped in getaway cars.

2019-12-02 07:30:52 | 1 days ago