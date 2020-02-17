Oshana police headquarters unveiled Nuusita Ashipala National Oshana

×

OSHAKATI – The multi-million dollar police regional headquarters at Oshakati in Oshana was officially inaugurated on Friday.

The headquarters was constructed to the tune of over N$77 million.

Speaking at the inauguration, police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga said the headquarters in Oshana is the fourth to have been constructed in the last four years.

Prior to the construction of the inaugurated structure, the police in Oshana scrambled for space at the old police station.

Ndeitunga said at independence, the police were operating from a small office at the Oshakati police station while several other offices were accommodated in fabricated structures were they faced office space problems.

The police had received additional offices in 1995, however, they still remained insufficient.

He said the construction of the regional headquarters would enable the police to make proper and suitable deployment while striving to accomplish the police functions.

He says this is in light of the fact that the police continues to experience a shortage of office accommodation which impacts deploying personnel adequately.

“The Namibian Police Force has been and continues to experience a shortage of sufficient office accommodation, and this challenge adversely impacts on our personnel deployment strategies,” said Ndeitunga.

Minister of Safety and Security Charles Namoloh who inaugurated the headquarters appealed to the leadership to desist against mistreatment, nepotism and favouritism when it comes to promoting its members.

Namoloh also called on the members to focus on the people and serve the public efficiently and effectively.

On the crime front, the region faces crimes such as assault, theft under false pretence and housebreaking amongst others.

And like many other parts in the country, gender-based violence against women and children are also alarming in Oshana.

The inaugurated police headquarters comprises of seven offices, stationary store, an armoury, furniture and uniform store and a cleaning store amongst others. -nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-02-17 07:29:46 | 4 hours ago