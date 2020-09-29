Oshana police recover five stolen cars

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA - The police in Oshana have recovered five vehicles that were stolen in the region in September alone, crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Hilja Haipumbu announced yesterday.

Haipumbu, who was speaking at the handover of one of the vehicles at the Ongwediva police station, applauded the public for the information that led to the recovery of the vehicles.

The vehicle, which was handed over yesterday, was last week stolen from Oshinyadhila and was found at Ontana cuca shops in Oshikoto region.

“The information that we have is that the three unknown suspects allegedly dumped the car in the bush and fled,” said Haipumbu.

At the time the vehicle was stolen, police spokesperson in Oshana, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo said the vehicle was allegedly stolen from the house around 07h00 in the morning.

The suspects allegedly entered the house through the sitting room which was not locked at the time and forced a woman, who was found at home, to the main bedroom where the car keys are kept. The owner of the vehicle had allegedly taken his wife to work.

No arrest has been made.

Still, in Oshana region, the police are looking for a suspect that snatched a bag from a 34-year-old man businessman containing about N$12 000.

The victim had allegedly withdrawn the money from a local bank at Oshana mall and had stopped at a restaurant to order a meal.

“An unknown man suddenly entered the restaurant and grabbed the bag which contained the money and fled,” said Aiyambo.

According to Aiyambo, the suspect jumped into a white Toyota Corolla with an unknown registration number, which was parked outside the restaurant.

