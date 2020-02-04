Oshana police search for  murder suspect 

The police in Oshana are asking for help in locating a man wanted for murder over N$20.

According to the police, the incident happened on Sunday evening at around 23h40 at Uupindi location when a Zimbabwean man allegedly hit another man with a brick in the face. The man died instantly. The victim was identified as 51-year-old and Zimbabwean-born Chipuriro Botham.

“It is further alleged that the two were arguing over N$20 taxi fare. The suspect fled the crime scene afterward. Police investigations continue,” read the crime report. Meanwhile, in another fatal incident, a 42-year-old female was arrested and charged with murder after reportedly stabbing a 32-year-old woman to death with a knife at a farm in the Dordabis area. The victim was identified as Vermina van Wyk. “It is further alleged that a fight erupted between the suspect and the deceased which resulted in the suspect fatally stabbing the deceased,” the report stated.

Also at Dordabis, police arrested another 42-year-old woman for attempted murder after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend with a knife in the chest on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened at about 17h30. Police said the victim was rushed by ambulance to Katutura state hospital in a critical condition. At Ombili in Windhoek, a 53-year-old man wounded two women after he reportedly shot them with a pistol on Sunday. “It is further alleged that the bullet went through the first victim’s, a 28-year-old woman left breast and struck a second victim a 27-year-old female who was walking next to her. Police said both victims are admitted in the Katutura state hospital. “One of the victims is in critical condition. The suspect was arrested and his pistol was seized.” Police investigations continue.

2020-02-04 07:30:12 | 2 days ago