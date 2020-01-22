Oshikoto grounds fleet as fuel account depleted Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

×

OMUTHIYA - The Oshikoto regional council has grounded its fleet citing a depleted fuel account. Chief regional officer Frans Enkali announced in an internal circular to staff that the fuel vote 023 has been completely depleted for the financial year 2019/20.

As a result, Enkali informed staff that no more new trip authorities would be issued for the reminder of the financial year except for seven vehicles, which includes the official car of the regional council chairperson and another assigned to Cuban consultants as well as three temporarily allocated to the Office of the Prime Minister towards the drought relief programme. A further two vehicles attached to settlements within Oshikoto have also been exempted. Other conditions to use vehicles will be in emergency cases or when approval is given for a specific task. The directive is further extended to all 11 constituencies offices. Enkali also advised staff to start the vehicles at least twice a week to maintain the battery life.

2020-01-22 06:57:45 | 1 days ago