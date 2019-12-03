Oshikoto remains Swapo’s stronghold Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

OMUTHIYAGWIIPUNDI - Swapo has maintained its dominance in the Oshikoto region during last week’s general election. Swapo won the National Assembly elections but with a reduced majority of 63 seats, while President Hage Geingob retained the presidency.

Oshikoto Swapo Party Youth League secretary Josef Katukula this week said he was happy to see many young people involved in political activity, especially during the campaign period. He further appealed for calm and for Namibians to embrace a sense of unity. “As a youth leader, I am proud to have seen a lot of youth involvement and serious interest in the elections and matters of politics, which should be encouraged,” he said.

“Political ignorance will lead us nowhere. Therefore, let us debate, be tolerant and accept that your view might not be mine. However, remember we are not enemies; after all we still need each other.

Insults, intolerance, disrespect especially to our leaders and elders have no place in our society.” He said the past months were most challenging.

“Therefore, let’s march hand in hand into a new future and make Namibia a better place. Kindly allow me and everybody to celebrate the victory of the mighty Swapo Party and its candidate Dr Hage Geingob towards a better future.

In the same vein, let me congratulate the youth in Oshikoto for standing firm with me and winning all the constituencies in the region,” he said. Swapo has stood the test of time and every challenge has made us stronger.”



