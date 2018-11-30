Oshikuku youth hosts inaugural expo

ONGWEDIVA – With high youth unemployment and a subsequent lack of income, the Oshikuku Youth Forum created temporary jobs for upcoming youth entrepreneurs at the ongoing youth expo in Oshikuku.

The expo for the youth by the youth started on Wednesday and is expected to conclude on Sunday. It is being organized with the assistance of the Oshikuku Constituency Office.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the expo, the Deputy Minister of the Public Enterprises Veikko Nekundi said the expo is vital in stimulating entrepreneurial and commercial innovative abilities amongst the youth.

He said the expo was equally important in enhancing local and economic development, employment creation amongst other factors.

“These are critical enablers for poverty eradication and wealth creation as we endeavour towards a prosperous nation,” said Nekundi.

The Chairperson of the Omusati Regional Council Modestus Amutse read Nekundi’s speech on his behalf.

Amutse doubles as the Constituency Councillor for Oshikuku Constituency.

Nekundi said that he has confidence the youth have the entrepreneurial abilities to utilise local resources to generate goods and services for the Oshikuku market.

Nekundi expects the youth to have the ability to supply institutions such as schools and hospitals with basic needs.

Chairperson of the Omusati Regional Youth Forum and Secretary of the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) in Omusati, Immanuel Shikongo said the expo creates an opportunity for the youth to advance themselves economically.

Shikongo said the youth constantly have to be kept busy in order to curb them from the social –ills that have infested the country.

“If such opportunities are constantly availed to the youth, the youth will not even have time to look to government to provide them with jobs. We need jobs but at the same time we need resources and opportunities to advance our lives,” Shikongo said.

