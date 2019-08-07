Otjomuise Soccer League gets boost from Bank Windhoek

WINDHOEK - As it continues to invest in the communities from where it operates, Bank Windhoek announced that it has partnered with the Otjomuise Soccer League and going forward, the bank will be supporting the league with material items as well as financially.

“We will use Bank Windhoek’s financial support to procure match balls, nets for the goals, trophies and medals to award the winners at the end of the season. Thank you Bank Windhoek for making this possible,” said Otjomuise Soccer League’s chairman, Nelson Shipandeni.

The league which is underway in the capital, has a registered number of 14 teams that compete on a weekly basis. It has a total of 400 participating players from the ages of 16 years and above.

“We are an inclusive league that welcomes all players regardless of their gender, age or race. Some of our match officials are female, certified by the Namibian Football Association (NFA). The league seeks to promote football development for teams and individuals at all times and to provide an opportunity for talent identification, designed at producing excellent football players, coupled with personal development, healthy lifestyle and change of behaviour through life skills advocacy, such as educating the players about the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse,” said Shipandeni.

Initiated in January this year in Otjomuise, a township located north-west of the capital city Windhoek, is a community league that aims to enrich the standard of football for the people mainly residing in the informal settlement of Otjomuise and the surrounding areas.

Bank Windhoek’s Corporate Communication Practitioner, Samuel Linyondi said: “Increasing participation in sport of individuals always has the wider effect of benefiting the community. The Otjomuise Soccer League is such an example. We would like them to encourage more youth to join the league as this will benefit Namibia’s football development in both the short and long term basis. We wish them the best for the rest of the season.”

With a few fixtures left until the end of the season in September, the league will continue this coming weekend at the Augustineum Secondary School fields in Khomasdal, with matches kicking off as early as 09h00 on Saturday morning.



2019-08-07 07:23:56 9 hours ago