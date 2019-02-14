Otjozondjupa cops promoted at ceremony

Kaylan Shipanga

OTJIWARONGO - Over one hundred long-serving members of the police in Otjozondjupa received medals for long service. These officers have served in the force for periods ranging between ten and twenty years. At the ceremony the promotions of 42 policewomen and 78 policemen were also announced.

The event took place at the regional police force headquarters at Otjiwarongo on Tuesday.

Over thirty policemen and women received medals for bravery while in the line of duty.

Throughout the event, the police officers displayed their immaculate march and drill skills.

The promotions were dependent on the police officers’ service record, improved management skills, and an officer’s diversification of experiences. The finalists’ names were forwarded to the National Promotions Panel where the final decision was made.

John //Khamuseb, the special advisor to the Otjozondjupa governor, stressed the importance of police officers “policing from the heart” and continuing to advance their knowledge of law enforcement legislation to achieve greater personal and professional success.

“Promotion does not mean status, but means taking responsibility and delivering quality law enforcement services,” //Khamuseb said.

Inspector Maureen Mbeha, community liaison officer for Nampol Otjozondjupa Region, who has been in the police force for 18 years and was promoted from Warrant Officer to Inspector, spoke on the increase in gender balance, reflected at this year’s ceremony.

“I am really delighted that in the Otjozondjupa Region a number of women were promoted to high ranking positions. Gender sensitivity is exactly the way to go. We are really thankful and would like to thank our police commander for taking us into consideration in this regard,” Mbeha said.

According to Mbeha, while promotions happen annually, Tuesday marked the largest number of police officers ever promoted and awarded at once in the region.

Officers were also rewarded for outstanding service during international policing missions. Detective Inspector Tomas Kakenya has 18 years’ service in the force and works for the Nampol Internal Investigations Subdivision in Otjiwarongo. He was awarded a medal for bravery during his two years with a peacekeeping mission in Darfur, Sudan.

“I feel honored. It is a great achievement. It is a way that our force is recognising our men and women in uniform. So in essence, it’s a really big achievement and a motivation to the rest of the members that through hard work and dedication, you’ll be rewarded,” said Kakenya.

• Kaylan Shipanga works as an information officer at the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology





