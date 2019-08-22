Otjozondjupa Swapo leaders threaten to drag party to court

WINDHOEK – Swapo functionaries in the Otjiwarongo district are threatening to haul the party’s senior leadership to court for alleged irregularities during the renewal of the mandate in May.

The group, through their lawyers Henry Shimutwikeni & Co. Inc, has asked the Swapo leadership to declare the election results at section, branch and district level null and void. The group is requesting that there be a re-run of the renewal of the district mandate by starting the process afresh.

According to the district executive, procedures followed during the renewal of the mandate and the outcome should thus be set aside.

Those at the forefront of the matter are district coordinator Carlos Joseph, district treasurer Hilde Jesaja and district mobiliser Maria Kambonde along with Bennes Haimbodi and Hilde Jesaja.

The alleged irregularities include interference of regional and national leaders throughout the whole process, invitation to sections and branch meetings done on basis of alliance - which excluded many party members – and refusal to issue party membership cards to district executives by the regional coordinator.

Furthermore, the renewal of a mandate meeting that was held at a private residence, which compromised neutral and free attendance.

In June, Otjiwarongo district coordinator Joseph wrote a letter to Swapo secretary-general Sophia Shaningwa about the alleged irregularities. A team of investigators under the leadership of Valde Ndevashiya was delegated on August 1 to investigate the complaints.

According to the district executives, no formal report on the investigations was issued. Furthermore, there is no clarity about the party’s position on the matter. Joseph’s letter to Shaningwa says the current irregularities were also experienced at the regional conference held at Waterberg in 2017.

The group has made it clear that failure on the party’s side to adhere to its demands the group will be forced to take the matter to the High Court to set aside the actions of the regional leadership and declare the renewal of the mandate for sections, branches and district invalid.

Also, they intend on getting a court order that will exclude the Otjiwarongo district from the Swapo Party electoral college slated for September 2.

The executives have given the party leadership till August 26 to respond.





