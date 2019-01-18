Our football fans are like water off a duck’s back… once-in-a-blue-moon football spectacle reduced to ashes

The wide-awake management of African Stars Football Club deserve a decent pat on the back for the bold decision to have the Namibian champions enrolled in the highly competitive and rather costly Confederation of African Football (CAF) Cup competitions.

It’s a well documented secret that participating in continental competitions is an extremely expensive exercise, so to speak.

Nonetheless, the plus side is that it exposes the players to a high level of football – thus significantly improving their tactical awareness and approach.

As if this is not enough, there’s a great possibility for squad members to be scouted by international football agents and subsequently offered lucrative contracts in top football leagues across the globe.

It should also be noted that it’s not only the players that benefit immensely from such transfer deals, the club stands to smile all the way to the bank from transfer fees – money that can potentially be used to expand the club in other areas such as training facilities and youth development programmes.

However, the down side is fatigue resulting from the unavoidable marathon time spent between the blue skies.

Travelling across Africa, notably to northern African countries, is no child’s play and has its fair share of not-so-cool obstacles since one is obliged to fly outside the continent before finally landing at your intended destination.

This is a very cumbersome exercise and can gravely take its toll on athletes’ physical and emotional conditions. On the plus side, the payers will gain loads of international exposure and experience which is likely to rub off on their performance in domestic football and ultimately the national football team, the Brave Warriors.

As patriotic citizens, there is an urgent need amongst football followers to put blind club loyalty aside when the country is at stake.

It was really disappointing and disgusting watching hosts African Stars stretching African powerhouse Raja Casablanca to the limit during the first leg of their CAF Confederation Preliminary at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Saturday.

To attract such a small crowd for the biggest club football match in the history of Namibian football is embarrassing and certainly not exactly cool, to say the least.

Did I hear people talking about lack of market strategies? In my honest opinion, this particular match was properly advertised and well marketed through the local media.

Problem is that many of our people tend to underestimate the power of radio stations and the role it plays in informing the masses. It should be noted that radio is the most essential vehicle of information, period!!.

On the field of play, the Namibian champions certainly put their best football forward under challenging circumstances and were not overawed by their more fancied opponents in the five matches played so far.

Drawing against the mighty Orlando Pirates at home before narrowly losing by the odd goal (1-0) at home was no mean feat and manufacturing an astonishing deservedly earned 1-all stalemate against African powerhouse Raja Casablanca was another great achievement.

It’s very unfortunate that Stars were drawn against top clubs in the shape of Pirates and Raja but the boys came to the show and can bow out of their continental safari with their heads up should they fail to overcome hosts Raja in Marrakesh on Sunday.

Namibians must take a leaf out of their passionate football brothers and sisters’ book across the Limpopo River in neigbouring Zimbabwe, on how these football-crazy folk throw their weight fully behind their teams when playing in continental competitions.

Yours truly was fascinated and completely taken aback watching the CAF Club Champions match between hosts Platinum and Orlando Pirates (South Africa) - the stadium in Bulawayo was packed to the rafters, almost bursting at its seams. I rest my case.

