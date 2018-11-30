Oviritje pioneer back from UK, is live tonight

Oviritje singer, Cholla Kakazona Kavari, is back in the country, after ten years in the United Kingdom and is live tonight at the Khomasdal Community Hall.

According to the organisers, the event offers the best live performances and an unforgettable night full of good music and other entertainment activities. Kakazona is performing with other artists such as Diop, Pen-K Raxa and her former band, Minora UTD. She will introduce new songs, and give many surprises to Oviritje music lovers.

Kakazona started music back in days at school in Otjinene, when they formed a band named Minora United with other singers such as Doctor Kareke Henguva, Meisie Henguva, Jimmy Katjiteo, Zulu Peterson and Evodia Nguasena. She went to the UK in 2004.

Kakazona is landing in Namibia this Friday, for her much anticipated live concert promising nothing but the best. Fans can expect kakazona’s hits like Sebulon and Konganda (Home) rocking and bringing the house down. Tickets are available at N$ 50 and doors open at six O’clock in the evening.



