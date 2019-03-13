Oxungi hailed a success

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Promoting language and cultural diversity was the order of the day at The Old Location Restaurant this past Saturday.

Event goers were in their finest traditional Oshiwambo attires made out of Ondelela materials. What also stood out was The Radical Books stand with books written in Oshiwambo, mainly in Oshindonga and Oshikwanyama. These books are mostly on literature and folk tales. Mirjam of Radical Books, there are also work written on the teaching of the Oshiwambo language written by Petrus Angula Mbenzi.

Another exhibitor was Zuluboy with his unique Gweri socks. The event was organised by Helena Amweenye and her friends. “We were pleased with the turnout, we didn’t expect so many people to come,” said Amweenye. She added it was overwhelming and they were surprised. The event required participants to strictly speak Oshiwambo – if you were heard mixing it with another language, you were fines a Namibian Dollar per word. The day was packed with games such as Uma/Ewuma, Owela, Amagoes, Dotta and riddles. Asked on the proceeds from the event, Amweenye said they are going to think of an organisation to give the money to. “We want to give back to the community, preferably a charity organisation,” she said.

As much as the event catered to the Aawambo people only, anyone who was interested was more than welcome to attend and be part of it. From the crowd, one could also see non-Oshiwambo speaking participants trying out the Oshiwambo language and cultural skills.

The event was hosted under the theme “Upholding our culture in modern times” and ended with a gathering around the fire in the evening with people socialising over stories and riddles. The next edition of Ohungi is going to be hosted in Walvis Bay and later on in the northern parts of Namibia on dates still to be announced.



2019-03-13 10:16:31 19 days ago