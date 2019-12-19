  • December 20th, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ PDM fields Diergaardt in Khomasdal

PDM fields Diergaardt in Khomasdal

Selma Ikela   Front Page News   Khomas
1,393
0

Share on social media


WINDHOEK - Veteran politician and former Swapo backbencher in the National Assembly Reggie Diergaardt has vowed to restore the dignity of residents living in the informal part of Khomasdal constituency by ensuring that each family has a plot, toilet and potable water. 

The 62-year-old Diergaardt was yesterday unveiled as the PDM candidate for the upcoming Khomasdal by-election on 15 January. He said he has noticed with growing pain how various informal settlements such as 7de Laan and 8ste Laan are without proper sanitation. 

“Without these basic facilities our residents are using what we call ‘Swapo bush toilets’,” he said.

Diergaardt represented Swapo in parliament during 2005-2010 after then President Hifikepunye Pohamba had appointed him. He joined PDM in 2014. 

“Under my watch, I will make sure that our residents have enough basic facilities to restore their dignity as we strive to enhance the policy of PDM of one family, one plot, one household, one toilet, one household, one tap,” said Diergaardt. 

Diergaardt said he would develop a system that will improve the unfair distribution of food parcels by the food bank programme.  

Among his other promises Diergaardt said he would lobby for the abandoned Ramatex, which has become a white elephant, to accommodate SMEs in the constituency and the surrounding constituencies. 

“PDM regional leadership under my watch will also make sure that we shall create jobs, prioritise the involvement of youth ventures and protection and safety of women and children,” said Diergaardt.  

He said that for the past five years they have made it clear that the country is in a shambles. “Almost half of our youth have no jobs, crime is ruling the streets and suburbs,” he said. 

He added that hospitals are without medicine and basic necessities and thousands of learners are failing at school. He said that schools and hospitals are falling apart for lack of basic maintenance, and gender violence is also on the rise with no solution in sight. 

PDM secretary-general Manuel Ngaringombe said that for the past 30 years Khomasdal constituency has been neglected, with many residents without jobs. 

He described Diergaardt as a qualified primary education teacher who completed his secondary education at Dr Lemmer High School and then went to study education in South Africa.

“He is known in Christian circles – a mentor, teacher, preacher, trainer of the Bible doctrine within the Christian community. He is known for his heart for the youth. He was the leader of the Christian youth society,” Ngaringombe said.


Selma Ikela
2019-12-19 11:10:29 | 1 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ PDM fields Diergaardt in Khomasdal - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    harri lissa

    Hi, I’m olivia  lissa and I live in south africa. I’m here to share my own view to the world about how I was helped by Dr michael with his powerful spells for bringing back my boyfriend who neglected and broke up with me for the past 2 and half years. I can’t say much because I really don’t know how to express myself right now for I’m overwhelmed but I really want to appreciate and thank Dr michael for his honesty and gracious work in my life. Thank you so much. Anyone reading this that needs his service can get in touch with him through his Whats-app number on +2348139206346 or via Email on: drmichaelspellcaster@gmail.com  

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds