PDM fields Diergaardt in Khomasdal

WINDHOEK - Veteran politician and former Swapo backbencher in the National Assembly Reggie Diergaardt has vowed to restore the dignity of residents living in the informal part of Khomasdal constituency by ensuring that each family has a plot, toilet and potable water.

The 62-year-old Diergaardt was yesterday unveiled as the PDM candidate for the upcoming Khomasdal by-election on 15 January. He said he has noticed with growing pain how various informal settlements such as 7de Laan and 8ste Laan are without proper sanitation.

“Without these basic facilities our residents are using what we call ‘Swapo bush toilets’,” he said.

Diergaardt represented Swapo in parliament during 2005-2010 after then President Hifikepunye Pohamba had appointed him. He joined PDM in 2014.

“Under my watch, I will make sure that our residents have enough basic facilities to restore their dignity as we strive to enhance the policy of PDM of one family, one plot, one household, one toilet, one household, one tap,” said Diergaardt.

Diergaardt said he would develop a system that will improve the unfair distribution of food parcels by the food bank programme.

Among his other promises Diergaardt said he would lobby for the abandoned Ramatex, which has become a white elephant, to accommodate SMEs in the constituency and the surrounding constituencies.

“PDM regional leadership under my watch will also make sure that we shall create jobs, prioritise the involvement of youth ventures and protection and safety of women and children,” said Diergaardt.

He said that for the past five years they have made it clear that the country is in a shambles. “Almost half of our youth have no jobs, crime is ruling the streets and suburbs,” he said.

He added that hospitals are without medicine and basic necessities and thousands of learners are failing at school. He said that schools and hospitals are falling apart for lack of basic maintenance, and gender violence is also on the rise with no solution in sight.

PDM secretary-general Manuel Ngaringombe said that for the past 30 years Khomasdal constituency has been neglected, with many residents without jobs.

He described Diergaardt as a qualified primary education teacher who completed his secondary education at Dr Lemmer High School and then went to study education in South Africa.

“He is known in Christian circles – a mentor, teacher, preacher, trainer of the Bible doctrine within the Christian community. He is known for his heart for the youth. He was the leader of the Christian youth society,” Ngaringombe said.

