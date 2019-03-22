Peace a prerequisite for sustainable development – Nakawa

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Air Namibia’s Cooperate Communication Manager, Paul Nakawa highlighted the significance of independence by reminding Namibians not to forget the difficulties and the barbaric treatment that characterised the road to freedom enjoyed today. Nakawa was speaking at the national airline’s celebration of Namibia’s freedom on Wednesday at their Windhoek headquarters.

“I can vividly remember most of the events that led to our hard-won independence but I cannot dwell on this as it will bring back bitter memories which ease through the policy of National Reconciliation,” Nakawa said.

Nakawa said celebrating unity in diversity is an initiative that creates a powerful environment hence the theme for this year’s celebration is “Celebrating unity and diversity, continued peace and stability”.

“Peace is an inevitable pre-requisite for sustainable development in the country,” emphasised Nakawa. He therefore called on the entire nation to join hands, embrace unity in diversity in order to promote the spirit of genuine lasting peace, tranquility and harmony through social dialogue.

