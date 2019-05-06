Pensioner commits suicide after witchcraft accusations

RUNDU - A 73-year-old man from Karangana village in Kavango West committed suicide after he was allegedly accused of witchcraft by his nephews and nieces. He killed himself on Thursday last week, police said. It is alleged that the deceased committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope and died on the spot, after he was allegedly beaten and accused of practicing witchcraft by his own family members. The deceased was identified as Hausiku Joseph Mangundu. His lifeless body was allegedly discovered by a relative.

The body was transported to the Bunya mortuary where it now awaits post-mortem examinations. “The scene was attended by our officers who were on standby at that time and they collected the body that morning,” said the Kavango West crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mbumba.

