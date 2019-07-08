PG to decide fate of teen accused of murder

WINDHOEK – The prosecutor general is set to pronounce herself in the matter of a teenager who stands accused of killing her 25-year-old former lover last year in Katutura.

The accused Hannely Unotjari Karukua, 19, is currently charged with one count of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing Thomas Nicolas Alweendo, 25, to death on July 5, 2018.

The prosecutor general is to decide whether or not to prosecute Karukua and which charges she would be prosecuted on. Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo postponed the matter for the prosecutor general’s decision to October.

The prosecution alleges that Karukua intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Alweendo when she inflicted the stab wounds.

Alweendo died after he was stabbed with a knife in the neck and head allegedly by Karukua and his male friend at the corner of Ongava and Ombakata streets in Okuryangava, Katutura.

It is alleged Karukua, who was in the company of a male companion, got into an altercation with Alweendo at a shebeen in Okuryangava. According to police reports, the three allegedly got into an argument after Alweendo damaged the tyres of his friend’s car.

The car owner is also a friend to Karukua.

An eyewitness said the two went behind the shebeen where a heated argument erupted and led to the fatal stabbing.

During the scuffle, a friend of Alweendo allegedly stabbed Karukua twice in the head and thereafter Karukua stabbed Alweendo in the neck and he died instantly. Alweendo’s friend was arrested but was later released.

It is alleged that Alweendo and Karukua dated for about two months this year but had separated at the time of the incident.

Karukua denied any wrongdoing when she tendered a no guilty plea on a charge of murder. The teenager is currently out on bail of N$3 000.

