Physiotherapist authors book on mental and spiritual health

Selma Shiwaya

Existing health imbalances have intrigued healthcare practitioner Selma Ekandjo into authoring a self-transformation book. Titled ‘Looking After Your Physical, Mental and Spiritual Health (heal by listening to your body whisper)’, the book is targeted at individuals living with chronic health conditions and those struggling to transcend their perpetual unhealthy habits.

“I believe this book serves as preventative medicine that will help contribute to the reduction of lifestyle-related health conditions. I think there is an error that yearns to be corrected and that is why I wrote this book. The insights contained in the book will help readers become health-conscious by teaching them how to listen to their body complaints and how to gain robust wellness,” said Ekandjo.

The 25-year-old health advocate says there is a need to pay more attention to mental health in Namibia. “There’s news, almost every day, of people losing their will to live, violence and people running on a marathon of chronic stress. These imbalances are rooted in the reality that we know very little about how to handle our minds. We unconsciously let our minds control and dictate our lives, thus robbing away our wellness,” she noted.

Ekandjo further notes that when it comes to spiritual health most individuals are still tied to the belief that spirituality is only about religion. She, however, explains that the key to inner harmony and better health lies in the components of spiritual health. “There is a need to embody more of these components if our health is to be sound. We need to stare nakedly at our beliefs and introspect if they are serving or consuming us,” she stressed.

