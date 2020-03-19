Pipe burst leaves Rundu taps dry

RUNDU – Residents of Rundu have since Monday been without running water at their residence due to a pipe burst that has affected the water supply of the town along the Kavango River.

Although water interruptions are a common occurrence in Rundu, residents are not happy and they are struggling to keep up with basic hygiene especially in light of the fast-spreading Covid-19.

People are expected to wash their hands at all times but the lack of water has agonised them.

“This interruption is due to a NamWater pipe burst along Josef Mise Haingura Street since Monday,” explained the acting Rundu CEO Sam Nekaro who also apologised for inconvenience caused.

Toilets have gone unflushed while taps are dry and residents are struggling to get water.

“Please bear with us while NamWater is attending to the issue,” he said This reporter sent queries to the water utility officials but no answers came through before going to print.

It is not clear as to when water will be restored at the river town.

The demaged pipe supplies the Nkarapamwe water treatment scheme, that supplies water to most part of Rundu, areas such as Kehemu, Ndama, Kaisosi, Safari, Sikanduko, Tuhingireni Nkarapamwe and Millenium Park, Kings Park and eastern part of the business area are experiencing low water pressure or no water at all. NamWater is expected to supply water through a tanker to the affected residents.

