Poiyah Media bags global award nomination

WINDHOEK - As Poiyah Media turns two years old, it received a prestigious nomination as the Global Start-up Awards Best media partner, which celebrates start-ups and their accomplishments globally.

Global Start-up Awards is the largest independent start-up ecosystem competition with the mission to find, recognise and connect the future shapers of the digital age from all around the world. It is present in over 60 countries of three continents and growing fast.

Starting in Denmark in 2012, the Global Startup Awards annually selects and awards those within their respective regional technologies or web industries that have shown outstanding achievements in business and service to the community. Poiyah Media has been selected this year and boasts its two-year professionalism and work through the media. With the regional awards slated in October 2019, Founder of Poiyah Media Ilke Platt acknowledges dedication and perseverance as driving factors for its nomination. “This nomination caught us off guard, since we received a nomination mail only a few weeks ago. We were unaware of this event and honoured to have been nominated through public recognition,” she smiled.

Throughout the two-year journey, the recent nomination is not the only milestone achieved by Poiyah Media but also the development with its interns. Eighty percent of its interns have successfully been placed in corporate and has been the sought-after company according to its founder, for referrals of its team members. “Our internship program is hands on and we select candidates that can learn on the job and who are committed. We do not spoon feed and it is critical for students to balance school life and Poiyah Media projects immediately. Yes, we have had a few students that could not step up to the calibre of our work and balancing school life but we are proud to boast the high number of interns that have received employment after graduation, with a strong reference from our firm,” she boasted.

Apart from its internship program, Poiyah Media has successfully opened its portfolio from Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), now entering into the corporate arena through demand. They have secured the Retirement Fund Institute of Namibia, Namibia Dessert Diamonds to mention a few displaying its professionalism through its various clients. “Apart from moving from SMEs to the larger corporate, we have moved from the Khomas Region to other towns. We are branching out to Rundu through a niche property development named Ngesefa and we can’t wait to see the final product next year. We have also set our eyes on the town of Opuwo and always look at opportunities in towns where no one sees potential. That’s what sets us apart from the rest and I am sure that both projects in these regions will make an impact in its respective community,” she added.

2019-09-10 07:31:48 8 hours ago