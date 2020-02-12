Police hunt for mom of dumped foetus

ONGWEDIVA - The police in Omusati region are seeking public assistance to aid in tracing the mother of a foetus that was discovered at the Outapi Town Council dumping site on Monday afternoon.

Members of the public at the dumping site, who were collecting refuse, discovered the foetus.

Police spokesperson in Omusati Lineekela Shikongo said the foetus was wrapped in a piece of newspaper.

The police are thus pleading to the public with information or whereabouts of the mother to come forth.

“We are appealing to the public to help us trace the mother. The public should also be on the lookout for women who were recently pregnant but do not have babies,” said Shikongo.

Anyone with information of the mother should contact Sergeant Shangula on 0812327411 or the nearest police station.

