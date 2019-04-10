Police officer crashes Land Cruiser in vehicle stock yard

RUNDU - A police officer driving a Toyota Land Cruiser on Sunday crashed into a vehicle stock yard belonging to Pupkewitz Kavango Toyota opposite Ndama Service Centre in Rundu.

It is alleged that the driver, a member of police in Rundu, was trying to overtake another vehicle when the said vehicle allegedly also veered towards the same lane.

The officer of the law crashed into the vehicle he was overtaining and lost control of the Land Cruiser.

His vehicle then crashed into stock yard of Pupkewitz cars, according to police in the region.

“The driver of a white Land Cruiser pick-up, who was allegedly driving from north to south, lost control of the vehicle at a curve near a filling station when he attempted to overtake another vehicle, a white Toyota 2X4 pick-up which was in front of him and was turning into the direction of the fuel station which led him to crash into it and lost control of the vehicle in the process,” said NamPol’s Head of the Traffic Unit in the Kavango East Region, Chief Inspector Johny Ndumba.

“He crashed into the wall fence, and the cruiser further proceeded and rammed into two brand new vehicles that were parked in the stock yard. The incident happened around 02h30am,” Ndumba added. Ndumba identified the driver as a police officer and a case of reckless and negligent driving has been registered against him.

“It is also being investigated internally. The value of the damaged vehicles cannot yet be established as investigations are still underway,” he said.

The driver of the Land Cruiser sustained some injuries to the head and was rushed to the hospital. No other person was reported hurt.

2019-04-10 09:12:01 5 hours ago