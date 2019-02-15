Police officer fires at dogs, kills boy

WINDHOEK - A four-year-old boy died while his older brother and mother are hospitalised after being struck by the same bullet fired by a police officer while sleeping in their shack during the early hours of yesterday morning. The mother and son are receiving medical attention at Katutura state hospital.

New Era was informed the bullet was allegedly fired by a 53-year-old Special Field Force member around 03:00 who was walking to Katutura Magistrate’s Court to report for duty as a guard at the premises.

The victims were sleeping in a shack that is erected at the house situated at the corner of Mugunda and Reinhard Maekope streets in Katutura. The bullet went through the makeshift building material of the shack and struck three of the four people who were all sleeping on one bed. The two-year-old baby girl was not injured.

New Era learnt that the officer was allegedly approached by barking dogs that surrounded him. He apparently cocked his firearm but the dogs still pursued him and then he fired a shot. It is further stated the officer did not know the bullet struck people. New Era was also informed the police officer heard about the shooting incident in the morning from his colleagues and he then told them his version of what had happened.

Namibian Police Force regional commander Silvanus Nghishidimbwa confirmed the suspect thereafter handed himself to the police.

According to a family member, Marvin Hindjou, the four-year-old boy Muhupua Kahimunu was struck in the stomach and later died in hospital. His unemployed mother, Siegfriedine Kahimunu, 42, was hit on the lower back while the victim’s older brother Raymond, 11, was hit in the leg.

“The mother is in a state of shock. She lost her baby,” Hindjou said at the hospital.

Another family member said they were scared the suspect would get away with the case because he is a police officer.

Nghishidimbwa confirmed the incident and said the police spoke with the family. Nghishidimbwa added the suspect faces a case of murder, culpable homicide and a possible charge of negligent handling of a firearm.

Nghishidimbwa said the investigation is in full swing to get enough evidence apart from the suspect’s version, and this includes getting CCTV footage.



2019-02-15 09:41:13 1 months ago