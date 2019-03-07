Police tight-lipped on Nedbank heist

WINDHOEK - Nedbank Namibia Limited says it will not disclose the amount stolen from its Otjiwarongo branch early Monday morning given the sensitivity of the investigations.

Die Republikein newspaper reported the amount stolen from the bank is N$4 million.

The bank was broken into after suspects forced the window open and entered through an exit door and stole an unspecified but large amount of money.

“The amount has been established but will not be disclosed given the sensitivity of the investigations,” stated Nedbank Communication Specialist Selma Kaulinge when responding to questions sent to her. Kaulinge added the on-site investigation and collection of forensic evidence have been completed and the branch re-opened for business yesterday (Wednesday). Otjozondjupa Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas said no suspect(s) has been arrested but investigation is on-going. When asked about photos of three suspects and an alleged N$3.9 million figure announcement on social media, Andreas responded that information put on social media has nothing to do with the police. “The public are putting up whatever they want. It’s their democratic right and there is nothing we can do,” stated Naukalemo.

