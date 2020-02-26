Popya - Offering hairdressing and haircutting training Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

Aletta Shikololo

Owned by Joel Mwatilefu, JJJJ Investments will be offering free hairdressing training to young people, especially those who are unemployed.

With the high number of unemployment in the country, Mwatilefu initiated this project, aimed at fighting unemployment in the country.

A limited number of young people will be trained on how to do haircuts and hairdressing for them to start their hair businesses. “We need to do whatever we can to fight unemployment in the country by creating opportunities for young people,” said well-known businessman Mwatilefu. The new project, named J fade cuts will start on 1 March in Ongwediva and plans to move to other towns are in the pipeline. The course includes sharp fade, hair styling, colouring and trimming with a blade, bead growing and more.

This opportunity is open for those who want to improve their barbering and hairdressing skills professionally.

“We are also embarking on a journey to different schools to give learners the basic training on best practices of maintaining one’s hair effectively,” Mwatilefu explained.

According to him, his company will be initiating new projects throughout the year to create more opportunities.

