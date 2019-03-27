  • April 1st, 2019
Porte Noire to sign MoU with Namport

Eveline de Klerk   National   Erongo
5 days ago
WALVIS BAY - The port of Congo-Brazzaville, Porte Noire and Namport are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding to promote trade and share expertise, as well as promote intra-regional trade in Africa.

A delegation led by the Ambassador of Congo-Brazzaville to Namibia, Marie Thèrése Avemeka, visited Namport CEO Bisey /Uirab to discuss details around the signing of a memorandum of agreement that will follow soon.

Avemeka said she is eager to see the finalisation of the MoU that will enhance trade, cooperation and expertise between the two ports. According to her the talks started a long time ago, however they have been facing challenges that they managed to deal with.

“We are keen to work with Namibia specifically in port development to further cement the relationship that started during the liberation struggle. These talks are to facilitate a foundation for the MoU and it does not end here, as we have to continue building, engaging and exchanging for the mutual benefits of both ports and their respective countries,” she said.
/Uirab on his part said Namibia and Congo-Brazzaville come a long way as the latter provided support to Namibia during the liberation struggle.

Apart from that, he said, Porte Noire port is a significant player in the shipping industry and also shares mutual customers in terms of shipping lines with Namport.

“It is important that we sign the MoU in the coming weeks to share expertise and enhance trade by exploring new trade routes as Porte Noire also serves several landlocked countries,” said the Namport CEO.

He added that it is of cardinal importance they finalise the discussions and sign the agreements to strengthen the African leadership’s hard work in the promotion of intra-regional trade.
 


