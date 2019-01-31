Pregnant woman fatally stabbed at shebeen

NKURENKURU - The police in Kavango West have arrested a 29-year-old man suspected to have fatally stabbed a pregnant woman identified as Hamunyera Annastacia Ihemba, 25.

The latest stabbing victim is a resident of Ncancana village in Kavango West.

It is alleged the deceased was fatally stabbed in the wee hours of Tuesday at 02h00 and died on the spot. The suspect then fled the scene but he was later arrested on Tuesday afternoon.

“According to eye witnesses’ information, the deceased was talking to her husband in order to go home when one man arrived there to interfere in their conversation, which resulted in an argument before the said man stabbed the deceased on the left side of her breast and fled the scene,” said the Kavango West Region’s NamPol Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mutonga Mbumba, while confirming the incident to New Era.

The suspect currently being detained at Kahenge police station will appear in court today.

2019-01-31 09:48:04 2 months ago