Project to raise funds for sanitary towels for young women

WINDHOEK – A local clothing brand ‘Dream Chasing’ has embarked on a fundraising project aimed at donating sanitary towels to young women.

The project targets to sell 5 000 T-shirts and accessories by September 30 this year of which 30 percent of proceeds will be donated to a project for sanitary towels.

“I think contraceptives such as condoms should be sold and sanitary pads should be distributed for free, because sexual intercourse is a choice and menstruation is not. Young girls are suffering because some of them cannot afford to buy sanitary towels,” Skelem Kambonde, founder of Dream Chasing told Youth Corner.

Kambonde called on the public and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to promote the proposal of the sanitary pads project and assist the group to meet its goal by the end of September.

The brand product includes T-shirts, golf shirts, vests and throwbacks. T-shirts are selling between N$100 and N$200.

