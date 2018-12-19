QSB Athletics Course & Training Camp starts next month

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek has once again joined hands with the Windhoek Hochland Sport Athletics Club, to host the 26th edition of the annual Quinton-Steele Botes Athletics Coaching and Training Camp in Windhoek, next month.

The gathering, under the auspices of Windhoek Hochland Sport Athletics Club in conjunction with principal sponsor Bank Windhoek, will be staged at Windhoek’s Independence Stadium starting Thursday, 3 until Sunday, 6 January 2019.

Registration is slated to take place on the opening day at 13h00, at a fee of N$450 required for the sprinting toddlers, kid’s athletics and senior primary categories.

Those interested in the High School and Advance

Athletes and Coaching Courses, will have to cough up a fee of N$480.

The training camp courses includes the following:

Kids Athletics (6 to 9 years all events)



This course will focus on the ground principals of all the athletic events such as sprints, hurdles, high jump, long jump and throwing events. This is primarily aimed at exposing kiddies to all the events in which they will learn all necessary aspects and technique in order to find their main event when getting older.

Senior Primary school combination

High jump, Long jump, Sprints, Hurdles, Shot put, Discus, Javelin,

Middle distance/long distance

High School and senior specialisation



Sprints, Hurdles, Middle & Long distance, High jump, Long jump & Triple jump, Shot-put, Discuss, Javelin.

For more information, please contact Leoni van Rensburg at Tel: 061 259 220, on Cell: 081 127 1193 or send an email to Leonivr123@gmail.com.

2018-12-19 11:35:04 14 days ago