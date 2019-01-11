QSB Training camp, a runaway success

Windhoek - The 26th edition of the annual Quinton-Steele Botes (QSB) Athletics Training Camp, held in the Namibia’s commercial capital Windhoek last weekend proved a huge success.

The late sports guru Quinton Steele-Botes, was the brainchild behind the formation of this particular training camp. The journey began with just two sponsors on board and few coaches from South Africa who arrived in the country to take a total of 25 local athletics coaches through the ropes.

Nonetheless, the annual gathering grew in stature and has so far attracted more than eight thousand participants since its inception.

In addition, more than 15 sponsors came on board spearheaded by Coca Cola, Marathon Sugar, Bank Windhoek, AVIS, Safari Hotel, Food Lover Market, Caterserve and Pick & Pay leading to the overall success of the annual gathering.

This year, the main sponsor was Marathon sugar, investing handsomely in the middle and long distance athletes from the outlying areas including their respective coaches.

Retired Namibian middle distance sprinter Deon Brummer, a former 800 and 1500-meter champion in the 80’s was the head coach assisting with skills and programs.

“We were a little bit worried that many athletes might not attend the camp because of schools opening but to our surprise and excitement – the attendance was phenomenal.

“We would like to thank all participating athletes and parents for the commitment and overwhelming involvement demonstrated to make this event a great success. Leading local athletic coaches, Deon Brummer, Wilhem Rademeier, Antonette Nel, Clifford Cloete, Coenraad Steien, Fred Pieters could not contain their joy by the talent on display during the course of the training camp. In conclusion, Chief Coordinator Leonie van Rensburg, emphasised the importance of corporate involvement in the well being and subsequent upliftment of athletes.

“Without sponsors, media, coaches and the positive response from parents – it would not have been possible to enjoy such great success,” reads a statement from van Rensburg.



