Rape suspect to launch new bail application

The defence lawyer of a man, accused of raping his girlfriend’s daughter last week, informed the court that they would be launching a new bail application on new facts.

Tobias Mareko’s first formal bail application was dismissed in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court on grounds that he is facing serious criminal charges and it would not be in the public interest or in the interest of the administration of justice to release him on bail.

Last week, Mareko’s defence attorney Jan Wessels made the submission in court for the new bail bid after the state indicated the prosecutor general’s decision was not yet available.

Mareko was arrested in September 2019 and is currently facing multiple charges of rape for allegedly sexually violating the victim between 2015 and 2019.

The sexual violation against the victim allegedly started when she was 11-year-old, according to court documents.

The victim is now 16.

The victim expressed she was worried her mother was siding with the suspect, with whom she has been in a relationship with for five years and share a son.

According to the social worker, she spoke to the victim’s mother, who informed her she was only aware of Mareko inappropriately touching the victim.

The mother informed her she recommended therapy for Mareko.

The victim is currently no longer under the care of the mother. She has been placed under the care of her paternal aunt.

Mareko has, however, denied any wrongdoing, stating he was never caught having sexual intercourse with the minor.

Mareko is expected to make an appearance in court on 10 August for the prosecutor general’s decision.

Magistrate Jo-Rina Jagger was presiding with Rowan van Wyk representing the State.

– mamakali@nepc.com.na

2020-07-06 11:05:24 | 4 hours ago