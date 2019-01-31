Rape victim sets house alight, killing rapist

LÜDERITZ - A 21-year-old rape victim in what is seen as a revenge crime set alight a house in which two of her alleged attackers were sleeping early on Tuesday morning in Area 2 settlement of Lüderitz, burning to death one, while the other rape suspect is in a critical condition.

The incident that claimed the life of Sebastian Jansen aged 29, happened at around 05h30. According to the police, the arson suspect was out drinking and smoking drugs at the house belonging to the mother of one of the men, after which she was taken to a house where the two men beat her and forcefully had intercourse with her.

She managed to escape from the house through a window as the house was apparently locked and when she came back to the house, she found the two suspects asleep and allegedly set the house on fire. As a result, one of the victims died at the scene and was declared dead by a doctor, while the other man sustained serious injuries and suffered from smoke inhalation. He was admitted in the hospital where his condition has now stabilised.

The woman was arrested and appeared before Magistrate Adelinu Hailonga in Oranjemund. Namibian police regional commander, Commissioner Rudolf Isaak confirmed the incident saying the woman faces three charges of arson, murder and attempted murder, while the man in hospital will face a case of assault and rape.



2019-01-31 09:46:42 2 months ago