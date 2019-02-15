Ravenda Posh ventures into menswear

WINDHOEK-One of the Namibian fast growing online fashion brands, Ravenda Posh, is set to expand into accessories and men clothing.

Owned by fashion model Rahab Inghalwa, and launched in Namibia last year, the brand has been trending online and its clothing has been selling like hotcakes. She has been selling women’s wears since last year December in Namibia and across southern Africa. Rahab says by expanding into men’s collections and other accessories, she is catering for all her clients who has been asking for the brand to expand for the past months.

Rahab designs her own clothes with her supplies mostly from the United Kingdom (UK). She says since she launched her brand six months ago, the support has been amazing, and this made it the first and only Namibian online shop specialising in modern women clothing and soon to include men clothing. “I deliver all over Namibia within 1-4 days and across Southern Africa, with South Africa being our best-selling base after Namibia,” explain Rahab. “Our style is unique and that makes everyone to love it, the feedback from our client is beyond exciting and I am looking forward to expanding my brand into a bigger fashion world,” says Rahab, currently in Namibia to develop her business.

“I am really looking forward to the bright future of Ravenda Posh,” she says. “I am thankful to everyone that has been supporting us for the past months, and looking forward to grow with them,” she adds. Rahab says the brand is described as “unapologetic with a touch of luxury.” “The inspiration behind the name (Ravenda Posh) is the colour lavender, which symbolises beauty and femininity.”

Ravenda Posh means so much to her because it consists of outfits that she can wear herself - something that will boost confidence and make one feel beautiful and sexy, yet unapologetic. “Just like its creator, Ravenda Posh is not into trending. I want women to feel good about themselves all the seasons without being questioned and I want the same with men collection once it is out,” she says. All the available outfits are currently available at the website: https://ravendaposh.com.



