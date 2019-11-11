RDP campaign posters erected ‘illegally’

OMUTHIYA - Nored has advised the community and in particular the Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) to seek authorisation before erecting posters on electricity poles.

Nored’s response comes following complaints from RDP’s acting secretary in Oshikoto, Linderia Negodho, who claims that officials from Nored had removed her party’s posters from electricity poles in Omuthiya.

The incident happened on Saturday, but such did not settle well with Negodho who alleged that the move was politically motivated, as the posters were removed in an area where Swapo Party was holding a district rally.

“These posters have been here for close to three weeks, but none came complaining; why are they (Nored) coming to remove them on the day when another party is holding a meeting. They could have done that long before if they think it was wrong,” fumed Negodho.

Meanwhile, Nored’s spokesperson Simon Lukas said any person who wishes to post or advertise anything on their properties be it electric poles or otherwise should always first seek authorisation. On top of that, Lukas said, a fee is to be paid depending on the number and duration of the advertisement.

“This is a company resolution, it is not a politically motivated policy. It applies to everyone irrespective of political affiliation or social status. We need to be informed so that we can know what types of objects are to be pasted as some might pose a danger. Advice will always be needed in such cases to avoid injuries and accidents,” briefly stated Lukas.



