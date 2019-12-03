Reckless, negligent driving claim two lives

Martha Gabriel

WINDHOEK- The Namibia Police Force recorded four cases of reckless and negligent driving that claimed at least two lives with several serious to moderate injuries over the past weekend.

According to the police crime report, one accident was recorded in Otjinene area where it was alleged the driver of an Isuzu Pick-up lost control of the vehicle on the curve which caused the vehicle to overturn leaving at least two people dead one of them aged 61 and another 27 years old.

Several other people were injured. The deceased’s next of kin have already been informed and police investigations continue and a case of culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving and inconsiderate driving has been opened. No arrest has been made yet while police investigation continue.

At Rehoboth a 50-years-old pedestrian was bumped by unknown driver who fled from the scene leaving the victim seriously injured.

A case of reckless/negligent and failure to ascertain injuries after an accident has been opened and police Investigations continue.

Lastly, Windhoek also recorded a case of reckless or negligent driving, attempted murder and failure to ascertain the nature of Injuries sustained by the victim on Saturday. It was alleged the suspect intentionally drove over the victim with the car several times. The victim who is 25-years-old. He sustained serious injuries and was admitted in hospital in a critical condition. The suspect is in police custody and investigations continue.

The police caution the public to drive careful and to be considerate of other drivers and be observant and comply with the road traffic rules and regulations at all times.



2019-12-03 07:08:47 | 20 hours ago