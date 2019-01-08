Reds await Raja with anxiety as CAF Confed Cup beckons

WINDHOEK - Namibia champions African Stars reignites their African journey when the Katutura giants welcome reigning CAF Confederations Cup champions Raja Casablanca, Morrocan giants at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, in Windhoek at 16h00 sharp.

“Starlile” narrowly lost to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates of South Africa last month to bow of out the CAF Champions League in the 2nd round of the preliminaries, but are now confronting another football giant in the Confederations Cup play off round.

The hosts’ Chief Executive Officer and former Baronages pop band front man Ta-Les Kozonguizi, said match tickets are already on sale at N$50 for general entrance and N$500 for VIP and can be purchased through web-ticket outlets at Pick n Pay stores countrywide.

“We are representing Namibia as a nation and want to leave a mark on the African continent, we are confident of doing the country proud based on our performance against Pirates despite losing out. Truth be told, it does not come bigger than this one because Raja ranks amongst the top clubs on the African continent but we will see how it goes.”

The Katutura glamour football started training last Monday at the NFA Technical Centre and has been boosted by the arrival of new signing Comorian striker Youssouf Ibroihim, who joined his new teammates alongside inspirational skipper Stigga Ketjijere and the rest of the squad members vying for starting berths.

Cameroon match officials will handle the match whilst the arrival of Raja is yet to be confirmed, but according to NFA Head of Competitions, Titus Kunamuene “the association will confirm all the logistics later today”.

The two teams are in contention for a spot in the sixteen teams, for the group stages from the additional 1/16th finals to be divided in four groups of four teams with each team guaranteed a handsome amount of US$275 000 at least.

The Namibians will travel to Morocco for the decisive 2nd leg on Sunday (20 January) at 17h00 local time at the Grand Stade Marrakec in Marrakech, venue for the Brave Warriors’ opening two group matches during last year’s CHAN finals.

Reds’ hotshot goal poacher Kaka Nekundi will make a memorable return to his happy hunting ground where he scored a goal while Ketjijere will also treasure the chance of revisiting the same venue.



