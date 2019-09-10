Regions should prioritise sport development - Uutoni

Hilma Nakanduungile

EENHANA- Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Erastus Uutoni has called on all regional councils to fully support the development of sport and the upgrading of facilities in their respective regions.

He made the call yesterday when he officiated at the 4th Annual Regional Councils Sport Tournament at Eenhana, in the Ohangwena Region.

He said his ministry is currently working hard to ensure that different sport codes be implemented in each region.

“We are busy looking into having coaches in all 14 regions to maximise and improve the quality of our athletes from the regions. Hence, the ministry is looking forward to partnering with various stakeholders towards the development of sport and sporting facilities across all 14 regions,” said Uutoni.

He further urged regional councils to consider budgeting for sport activities within their regions and not only for staff, but for the benefit of the region’s inhabitants.

Moreover, Uutoni said it’s high time that Namibia as a nation indeed starts to consider sport a major contributing factor to solve many of its social problems such as youth unemployment.

“Not only does sport provide a basis of physical fitness and healthy living, but it captures the interest of people, especially young people from all over and of all ages. It is this unique ability to engage people and bring them together that makes sport the perfect catalyst for development projects,” stressed Uutoni.

The Regional Councils Annual Sport Tournament is an initiative whereby all 14 regional councils and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development come together and compete in different sport codes such as soccer, tug of war, netball, athletics, volleyball and Amagus. This year’s tournament started yesterday, and it will go until 13 September.

According to the Ohangwena Regional Council Public Relations Officer Panduleni Nepembe, the event is part of the Public Service’s wellness programme, aimed at promoting wellness, team building and interactions between regional council staff members. This year’s tournament is hosted under the theme: “Improve productivity through sports”.

So far, the tournament was hosted in regions such as Khomas (2016), Zambezi (2017), Omaheke (2018) and next year it is slated to take place in Omusati Region.

*Hilma Nakanduungile is an Information Officer in the Ministry of ICT, based in Ohangwena Region

