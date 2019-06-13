Registration for Oshakati East by-election starts today

ONGWEDIVA - The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) will today commence with the registration of voters for the Oshakati East Constituency by-election.

The two-day registration ends tomorrow.

Registration will take place at various community halls and schools within the constituency.

The constituency councillor position for Oshakati East became vacant following the death of then councillor Lotto Kuushomwa on May 27. Kuushomwa collapsed during a parliamentary session in the National Council chambers and was declared dead upon arrival at hospital.

ECN’s chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro said the commission has earmarked Efraim Iiyambo for appointment as the constituency supervisor or returning officer for the Oshakati East by-election.

Iiyambo is said to have previously worked as a returning officer in the 2014 presidential and national elections. Equally, ECN has also released the list of regional coordinators, assistant regional coordinators and constituency supervisors to be appointed by the commission to preside over the 2019 supplementary registration of voters and the subsequent nomination and polling processes set out in the election calendar.

ECN had given political parties until yesterday to oppose individuals on the list who are not liable for recruitment during the processes of elections.

This Saturday, the ECN will facilitate the Ondangwa by-election.

There are 15 790 registered voters in the constituency and 105 polling stations altogether.

The battle for the position of Ondangwa Constituency councillor is between Swapo’s Leonard Negonga, PDM’s Johannes Martin, APP’s Asser Vincent Ndjoba, independent candidate Angelina Immanuel and CoD’s Mandume Andreas.

