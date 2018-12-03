Registration now open at Southern Business School

WINDHOEK - Southern Business School Namibia has opened registration for Distance Education at its Centres in Namibia. The registration kicked-off on November 27, 2018 and will run until March 16, 2019. During this time, the business school will also embark on a roadshow to most regions of the country.

Southern Business School (SBS) Namibia has each year seen the number of registrations increase as it demonstrates and caters for a real thirst for knowledge amongst Namibians, and the need for access to education. By expanding to the northern parts of the country, and visiting many more regions in the roadshow, ‘potential’ students are given more opportunities to register. The registration for a higher education qualification, for example: a Higher Certificate in Management, Diploma in Management, a BBA or BBP degree or even a Master Degree takes no more than an hour, and the courses are all accredited, recognised, and offered via the distance mode of delivery. Along with the courses that have been running for years, there is now also a BCom Law course, as well as an Occupational Health and Safety Management (Diploma Level) course. Distance learning is a truly viable alternative to the other modes of tertiary education opportunities on offer in Namibia. It is also a cheaper alternative and NQA-recognised, which is essential for students that take their studies seriously.

“People are hungry for self-improvement and empowering themselves through education. SBS Namibia provides a way in which people can access tertiary education in their own time when it suits them. Therefore, I hope more students will take the opportunity to register. We’ve made the process as smooth as possible for them, and we hope they will pursue an academic career.

