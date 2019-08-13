Rehabilitation of Sam Nujoma Drive hits snag

RUNDU – A section of Dr Sam Nujoma Drive in Rundu that has been closed off since April 19 due to rehabilitation works has been standing idle with progress recorded at only 40 percent.

The site handover was done on March 25 with the original completion date set for July 25 but to date little has happened on site and it appears construction has come to a halt.

The road is being reconstructed by Vero Group and supervised by Artee Project Engineers.

Residents in the area are now worried whether rehabilitation will be completed before the rainy season starts.

“Request for extension of time was received from the contractor to consider 20 September 2019 as a revised project completion date, due to several delays experienced on the project,” said Benjamin Makayi, the public relations officer for Rundu Town Council.

“According to the contractor the project was or is being delayed because the contractor’s site camp and mobilising of construction equipment to the site were delayed after the site handover. Road design levels needed to be corrected on some sections of the road and poor road layers of G6 and G8 gravel were detected underneath the black top that was removed and needed to be replaced with G5 gravel layer,” Makayi noted.

Delayed payments to the contractor by the Road Fund Administration (RFA) that is funding the project are also affecting the rehabilitation works.

RFA is funding the project at a cost of N$3.4 million.

The part of the road to be worked on runs from Sauyemwa service station to the B10 Nkurenkuru turn-off and was supposed to be closed for five months but it now seems it will require extra months.

“The public is thus cordially informed to use the reserved temporary bypass or other alternative roads to avoid inconvenience, especially those entering Rundu from Nkurenkuru through that road or leaving town via the same road,” said Makayi.

New Era was unable to get comment from RFA before going to print.



